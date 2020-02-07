SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price objective on the stock.

SSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,438.54 ($18.92).

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,592.50 ($20.95) on Monday. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,522.50 ($20.03). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,476.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,290.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

In other SSE news, insider Melanie Smith purchased 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, for a total transaction of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

