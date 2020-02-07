SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.00

News headlines about SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SPY earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of XSPY stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. SPY has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

Get SPY alerts:

About SPY

SPY Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes sunglasses, goggles, prescription frames, and branded apparel and accessories for the action sports, snow sports, and lifestyle markets. The company offers various product categories, including Happy Lens, fashion sunglasses, women-specific sunglasses, performance sport sunglasses, unisex prescription eyewear frames, snow sport goggles, and motocross goggles.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SPY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.