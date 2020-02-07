Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $157.50

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 157.50 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 154 ($2.03), with a volume of 37003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($2.01).

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded Springfield Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $148.38 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

