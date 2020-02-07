Spotify’s (SPOT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $154.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.04. Spotify has a 12-month low of $110.57 and a 12-month high of $161.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of -280.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 157,430 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

