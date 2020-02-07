Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,766 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Splunk by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,441 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Splunk by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $161.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -77.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.19. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $170.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,663 shares of company stock worth $7,462,257. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

