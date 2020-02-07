Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,867. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.96. Spire has a 1 year low of $74.34 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. FIX initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

