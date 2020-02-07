Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Increases Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.6225 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Spire has a dividend payout ratio of 65.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spire to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

SR opened at $86.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.14. Spire has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

