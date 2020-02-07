Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Increases Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.6225 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.
Spire has a dividend payout ratio of 65.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spire to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.
SR opened at $86.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.14. Spire has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.
About Spire
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
