Spectrum Management Group Inc. Takes $832,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,625 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,090,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,320. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.