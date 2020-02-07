Spectrum Management Group Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 102.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 268,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,158. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $246.20 and a 1 year high of $307.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

