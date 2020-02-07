Spectrum Management Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 552.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.71. 591,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,524. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $210.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

