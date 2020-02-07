Spectrum Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.6% of Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $144.04 and a 1-year high of $180.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

