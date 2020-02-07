Spectrum Management Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 528.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.17. 534,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,200. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.43 and a 1-year high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.