Spectrum Management Group Inc. Buys 520 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,159,000 after buying an additional 2,915,287 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,640,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,447,000 after buying an additional 157,533 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $142,756,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,102,000 after buying an additional 174,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.51. 1,166,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,084. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $82.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 87.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

