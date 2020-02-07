Spectrum Management Group Inc. Buys 213 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.16. 336,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,195. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

