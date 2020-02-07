Spectrum Management Group Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 449.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,236,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,290,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,072,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,587,000 after buying an additional 131,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 730,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after buying an additional 130,626 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 268,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,332. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

