Spectrecoin Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001174 BTC on exchanges including Bisq, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $1,978.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00026158 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011679 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.17 or 0.02679402 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000577 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bisq and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

