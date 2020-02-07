SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,378,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.3% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned about 2.74% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $517,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,745,000 after buying an additional 338,794 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,474,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.47. 780,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,989. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $328.72 and a 52 week high of $383.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.75.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

