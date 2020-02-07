SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group Inc.

Spectrum Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,287 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 10.4% of Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $25,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 123.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.94. The company had a trading volume of 569,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,989. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.75. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $328.72 and a 1-year high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.