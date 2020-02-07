SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Bought by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

NYSEARCA XAR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,288. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.79. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $89.45 and a 1-year high of $117.47.

