SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Derby & Company Inc.

Derby & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Derby & Company Inc. owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,890,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,081,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.70. 1,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,332. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $56.26 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

