SPDR Kensho Clean PowerÃŠETF (NYSEARCA:XKCP) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean PowerÃŠETF (NYSEARCA:XKCP) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $47.39, 10,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 230% from the average session volume of 3,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean PowerÃŠETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean PowerÃŠETF (NYSEARCA:XKCP) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 50.92% of SPDR Kensho Clean PowerÃŠETF worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean PowerÃŠETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean PowerÃŠETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.