SpaceChain Hits Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $225,368.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, EXX, HitBTC and Coinnest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg, EXX, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.