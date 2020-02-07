S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.40-10.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $10.40-10.60 EPS.

S&P Global stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.57. The stock had a trading volume of 76,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,645. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.61. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $300.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get S&P Global alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.55.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.