S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $299.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.55.

NYSE SPGI opened at $295.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.61. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $300.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

