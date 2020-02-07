Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) vs. PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Critical Analysis

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Southwestern Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 3 8 1 0 1.83 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus price target of $3.16, indicating a potential upside of 90.63%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southwestern Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $3.86 billion 0.23 $537.00 million $1.02 1.63 PermRock Royalty Trust $16.24 million 3.79 $15.59 million N/A N/A

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy 31.37% 14.07% 6.38% PermRock Royalty Trust N/A 12.03% 11.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 184,024 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 297,445 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 11,921 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 6,364 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

