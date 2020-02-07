Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SONO. ValuEngine upgraded Sonos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:SONO traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. 7,526,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,384. Sonos has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sonos by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 245.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,878,000 after buying an additional 2,498,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after buying an additional 770,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 926.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 78,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 230,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

