Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sonos updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of SONO traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -473.33 and a beta of 1.71. Sonos has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.