Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Hemp (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Stock Price

News headlines about Hemp (OTCMKTS:HEMP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hemp earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEMP remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. 13,672,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,731,959. Hemp has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Hemp

Hemp Inc produces products made from industrial hemp. The company also offers products and services to the medical and recreational marijuana industries. It also develops and operates a website providing entertainment and news related to medical marijuana industry. The company was formerly known as Marijuana, Inc and changed its name to Hemp, Inc in June 2012.

