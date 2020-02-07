SolarWinds Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SolarWinds in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SolarWinds’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of SWI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. 4,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,309. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SolarWinds by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Pagliuca sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $350,226.84. Also, EVP Jason Bliss sold 8,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $163,836.45. Insiders sold a total of 39,181 shares of company stock valued at $754,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

