Societe Generale Upgrades easyJet (LON:EZJ) to “Hold”

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,440 ($18.94) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,280 ($16.84). Societe Generale’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,409.57 ($18.54).

LON:EZJ traded down GBX 24.50 ($0.32) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,510.50 ($19.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,443.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,222.74. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49).

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

