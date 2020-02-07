Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.06. 726,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,926. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Snap-on has a one year low of $143.12 and a one year high of $174.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.81 and a 200 day moving average of $159.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $8,099,674. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

