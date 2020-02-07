Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading 0.5% Higher

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares traded up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.09, 17,391,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 31,950,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

Get Snap alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $22,481,349.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,866,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,728,946.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,028,916.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,486,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,442,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Snap by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.