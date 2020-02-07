Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.18.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE SNAP opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Snap has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, insider Jared Grusd sold 29,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $425,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,503,894.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $87,480.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,432,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,256,630.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 182.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 87,471 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Snap by 6.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 401,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 107.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 169,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after buying an additional 5,561,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Snap by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.