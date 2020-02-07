Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $19.00 at MKM Partners

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. 40,097,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,122,379. Snap has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $161,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,314,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,990,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $22,481,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,866,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,728,946.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 9,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

