Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) Plans Dividend Increase – €0.81 Per Share

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.81 ($0.94) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SKG opened at GBX 2,870 ($37.75) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,825.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,634.24. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,072 ($27.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,976 ($39.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.77.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,150 ($41.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

