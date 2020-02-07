Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 41,795 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,795 shares during the period. Burlington Stores comprises about 1.7% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.26% of Burlington Stores worth $39,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 89,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $1,688,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 over the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.33. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $236.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.65.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

