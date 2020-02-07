Smith Asset Management Group LP Reduces Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,102 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHE. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities raised shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.25.

In other Chemed news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,480 shares of company stock worth $2,919,766. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $484.84. 51,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.38. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $297.08 and a 1 year high of $492.94.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

