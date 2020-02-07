Smith Asset Management Group LP Purchases New Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,636,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.10% of Nordstrom as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 124,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.12. 1,635,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,330,978.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,759,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JWN. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.74.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.