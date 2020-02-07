Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $66.64 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 199,008 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up approximately 2.8% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $66,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,125,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,928. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $121.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.63.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

In other Fortinet news, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,228,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.