Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGH. Barclays lifted their price objective on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Shares of Smart Global stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 34,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,906. Smart Global has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $39.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $687.78 million, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Smart Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,267,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after buying an additional 222,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the first quarter worth about $7,757,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 53.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.