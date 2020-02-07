Sloane Robinson LLP Lowers Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Sloane Robinson LLP lessened its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises approximately 0.1% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sloane Robinson LLP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,345,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,355,000 after purchasing an additional 187,788 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 737,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,232,000. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,481,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,095.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 207,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.75. 197,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,974. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

