Sloane Robinson LLP Has $28.03 Million Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sloane Robinson LLP grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 110.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre comprises approximately 10.8% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sloane Robinson LLP owned about 0.10% of Mercadolibre worth $28,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $24.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $646.02. 960,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,155. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $638.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.93. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $338.95 and a fifty-two week high of $725.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $697.55.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

