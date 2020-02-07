Sloane Robinson LLP Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Sloane Robinson LLP increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up about 2.0% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sloane Robinson LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.20. 6,807,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,501,075. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $294.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

