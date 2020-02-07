Slack (NYSE:WORK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Slack (NYSE:WORK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WORK has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.76.

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.65. 7,961,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,663,346. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. Slack has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $50,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,763.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,858 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $106,098.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,835 shares of company stock valued at $4,829,569 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,543,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,347,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,677,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Slack by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,927,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,460,000 after acquiring an additional 339,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

