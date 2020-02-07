Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $34,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $30,450.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $31,245.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $30,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $32,355.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $33,630.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $34,005.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $34,830.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $35,910.00.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

WORK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Slack by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Slack by 695.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 156,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

