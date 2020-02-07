SkyOak Wealt LLC Takes $734,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $916,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $610,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,823,000 after purchasing an additional 94,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 38.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

