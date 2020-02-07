SkyOak Wealt LLC Purchases Shares of 10,612 Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YNDX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $1,776,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $4,374,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Yandex by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,398,000 after purchasing an additional 71,395 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth $679,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,800. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96. Yandex NV has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $54.30 price target on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

