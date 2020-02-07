SkyOak Wealt LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,690 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOH. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 592,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,335,000 after buying an additional 57,886 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,355. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $74.78 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average of $87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOH has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

