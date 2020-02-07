SkyOak Wealt LLC Makes New $596,000 Investment in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NPTN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.66.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 24,732 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $209,480.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,112.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,111 shares of company stock worth $573,517. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 648,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,075. NeoPhotonics Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $363.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.71.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

