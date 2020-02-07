SkyOak Wealt LLC Invests $775,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,457,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $259.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

